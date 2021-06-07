Master & Dynamic MW08 Review: Sparkling Ceramic ANC Wireless Earphones

In Hollywood, there’s a saying that an actor or actress is more of a face than a name. It means you immediately recognize this well-known figure, but you may not be able to recollect their name. Despite having a lengthy history in the audio industry, I believe Master & Dynamic suffers from the same problem. They create highly recognizable headphones and earbuds, yet when I mention them to people in person, I receive blank stares. Metal-and-leather headphones from the company epitomize luxury listening.

Unfortunately, I doubt that the MW08 wireless active noise-canceling headphones will have a significant impact on the company’s brand recognition, but the design is still excellent. The point is that, though these M&D wireless headphones may not inspire the same first emotion as AirPods or Bose, they should still be examined by anyone looking for high-end audio.

The most recent is unquestionably the best. I tested and liked M&D’s MW07 Plus earphones, but the MW08 have well exceeded my expectations with a few slight adjustments to that model. The case is thinner in this edition, the noise-canceling noises are louder, and the sound is even fuller.

Although their unique usage of ceramic material is a prominent feature, it’s the sum of their numerous tiny adjustments that make these truly wireless earbuds truly shine.

Fit and Design

It would be easy to confuse the MW08 model with previous versions if you didn’t know it was new. M&D’s earphones have a particular appearance about them, and they stick to it. More diversity would be wonderful, but the company undertakes a lot of design partnerships after each model release to keep things interesting.

Ceramic has been added to the outside of the MWO8. With such a vast, flat surface area, it’s simple to see why M&D wanted a scratch-resistant material. That purpose is undoubtedly met with the use of ceramic. It too looks beautiful, but it doesn’t appear to be any different from previous editions right away. All you have to do now is believe that these will last longer in the long term.

The MW08 don’t use rubber wingtips to help secure the earbuds in your ears. They come with different-size ear tips in the box but no wings like the MW07 Plus. This is a condensed version of the information.