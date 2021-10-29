Massive Underwater Volcanic Eruption Produces Pumice Waves Off Japan

Japan’s coastlines have been coated with pumice stone following the country’s largest undersea volcanic outburst since WWII ended. Images show fishing ports inundated by volcanic rock in one video, while stones cover the waves in another.

Fukutoku-Okanoba is a volcano located on the Ogasawara island group, approximately 800 miles from Tokyo. It’s roughly 25 meters beneath the sea’s surface.

近くで見ると、なかなか衝撃的。

改めて、歴史的なできごとだと思う。

この先、何百年だっても「昔、与論の海が軽石だらけになったことがあるんだって」って語り継がれてほしい。「昔、与論の砂浜は真っ白だったんだって」にならないことを願う。「軽石を分析する会」とかやってほしいな… pic.twitter.com/996DuhaMYv — | (@yasukonotes) Wednesday, October 23, 2021 On August 13, it detonated, with photographs showing a massive plume of gas rising into the air from the water. NASA satellite photographs revealed a massive luminous plume extending for miles from the vent.

Andrew Tupper, a meteorologist with Natural Hazards Consulting, said in a NASA statement: “The fact that this eruption progressed from being a subsea event to an eruption cloud reaching the stratosphere’s lower border was amazing. This is unusual for a volcano of this nature. Submarine eruptions usually produce lower-level plumes.” Massive amounts of pumice stone released by the volcano are already washing up along the coasts of Okinawa Prefecture.

軽石被害って本当に酷かったんだね。

ビーチ一面が軽石だらけだ･･･ @Uber/menu/wolt/ (@eat33930535) — pic.twitter.com/Jt0lDn5klD — @Uber/menu/wolt/ (@eat33930535) 28th of October, 2021 During the eruption, tens of millions of cubic meters of pumice were ejected, according to The Asahi Shimbun. The pumice has already washed up on ten different coasts, posing major problems for fishing boats. Officials on Okinawa stated a big number of fish in the Hentona port had died as a result of swallowing the stone.

The eruption released so much pumice that the floating rock could be seen from orbit.

The eruption released so much pumice that the floating rock could be seen from orbit.

Sayaka Mori, a Japanese meteorologist, tweeted photographs of the pumice, writing: "Is it snot from the sea? Foam from the sea? No, those are pumice stones strewn across the seas near Okinawa. The stones come from a massive undersea volcanic eruption that occurred in August 1,300 kilometers [a little over 800 miles]off Okinawa. The stones are expected to reach the coast near Tokyo in late November, according to experts."