‘Massive’ ‘Unbelievable’: Venomous Snake Discovered Underneath Air Conditioning.

In eastern Australia, a “massive” venomous snake was discovered lying beneath an air conditioning unit.

On Monday, Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared a video of the incident on Facebook.

After being summoned to a home in Nambour, Australia’s Sunshine Coast Region, McKenzie discovered the snake.

A “reasonable sized” black colored snake had been reported by the home owner to the snake catcher.

McKenzie claimed in the video that he hoped the serpent in issue was a red-bellied black snake as he drove to the property.

McKenzie stated in the video, “I haven’t caught one of those in a while.”

The venomous red-bellied black snake can be found in the eastern part of Australia. As the name implies, these snakes are black in appearance with a distinctive pink or red belly. They reach a length of about 4 feet on average.

McKenzie’s request was granted when he arrived to the Nambour home. A red-bellied snake was discovered lying beneath an air conditioning unit close outside the house by the snake catcher. The size of the serpent, on the other hand, astounded the seasoned snake catcher.

McKenzie estimated the snake’s length to be roughly 5 feet, and noted that it was thicker than his wrist at times.

“When I glanced under the air conditioner, I was surprised to see one of the largest red-bellied black snakes I’d ever seen. McKenzie posted on Facebook, “What a thick and healthy snake.”

McKenzie used his snake hook to get the red-bellied serpent out from under the air conditioner, then placed it in a special bag.

“That’s incredible. That has brightened my day. In the video, he says, “That’s big.”

The snake lunged at McKenzie a couple of times as he brought it up to the camera. While red-bellied snakes have a reputation for being hostile, they are shy snakes who will avoid humans whenever possible.

They will only deliver a serious bite if they feel threatened, according to the Australian Museum. The bite of a red belly can be extremely painful, necessitating medical intervention.

Despite this, no human deaths have been reported as a result of a red-bellied snake bite. This is a condensed version of the information.