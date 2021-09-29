Mars Missions Will Take a Two-Week Break; Here’s Why.

Because of a “solar conjunction,” the Mars missions will remain silent for around two weeks in October.

However, this does not imply that the spacecraft will remain stationary on Mars.

The Earth and Mars are veiled from each other for around two weeks every two years due to their positions on opposite sides of the sun. The two planets are “temporarily invisible to one other” during this phase, which NASA calls the “solar conjunction.”

Because the ionized gas that the sun emits can interfere with radio transmissions, spacecraft on Mars are virtually “incommunicado” during this time, and engineers don’t try to send fresh instructions or interact with them, NASA noted in a news release. The “commanding moratorium” will be in effect from Oct. 2 until Oct. 16.

It is “difficult to foresee” which information will be lost as a result of the interference, according to the agency.

The organization stated, “This could corrupt commands and result in unanticipated behavior from our deep space missions.”

As a result, before the solar conjunction, the engineers send two weeks’ worth of instructions to the Mars probe.

In the news release, Roy Gladden, manager of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Mars Relay Network, said, “Each mission has been given some homework to perform until they hear from us again.”

The Perseverance rover, for example, will use its microphones to record new sounds and its cameras to check for dust devils, while the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will stay 575 feet away but provide Perseverance a weekly status report.

The Perseverance Rover Twitter account stated, “I’m parked in a sweet place between dunes and a rock outcrop, waiting for a 2-week solar conjunction, when the Sun blocks transmissions to and from Mars.”

The Curiosity Rover, which is older than the Perseverance, will accompany the Perseverance in seeking for dust devils and taking measurements with its equipment, while the InSight Lander and three NASA orbiters will have their own missions.

“They’ve done everything they can to ensure the voyagers will be healthy and safe,” NASA said, citing the spacecraft’s engineers. “Like parents who raise children to be responsible and then let them go on a short vacation with their friends, they’ve done everything they can to ensure the voyagers will be healthy and safe,” NASA said, citing the spacecraft’s engineers.