Marks & Spencer has closed its stores in France as a result of the Brexit fallout.

Marks and Spencer, a British retailer, announced on Thursday that it would close more than half of its stores in France due to the impact of Brexit on fresh and chilled food supplies.

The food-to-clothing business said in a statement that “the lengthy and difficult export processes… after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union are considerably constraining” supply, announcing the closure of 11 of its 20 franchise stores.

While all 11 franchise stores with partner SFH in France would close in the coming months, Marks & Spencer said that the nine franchise stores with partner Lagardere Travel Retail will remain open in airports and train stations.

“M&S has a long history of servicing customers in France, and this is not a choice we or our partner SFH have taken lightly,” said Paul Friston, managing director of M&S International.

“However, as things stand today, the supply chain complications that have arisen as a result of the United Kingdom’s leaving from the European Union make it nearly impossible for us to offer fresh and chilled items to clients to the high standards that they expect.”

By the end of the year, Marks said it expected to close the stores, which are mostly in Paris.

Marks has restructured its food operation in the Czech Republic, removing all fresh and chilled products from stores, after Britain’s formal EU leave at the start of the year.

It comes as a number of British firms face delivery issues as a result of the epidemic and Brexit, which has resulted in a lack of lorry drivers.

As a result, the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that it will postpone the implementation of full post-Brexit border checks on goods from the European Union, citing Covid, red tape, and new immigration laws as reasons for the delay.

The administration announced that plans to implement comprehensive regulations in areas such as food and animal goods, which were supposed to begin next month, would now begin in January of next year.