Marks & Spencer has closed its stores in France as a result of the Brexit fallout.

Because of the impact of Brexit on fresh and chilled food supplies, British retailer Marks & Spencer announced on Thursday that more than half of its stores in France will close.

The food-to-clothing business said in a statement that “the lengthy and difficult export processes… after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union are considerably constraining” supply, announcing the closure of 11 of its 20 franchise stores.

While all 11 franchise stores with partner SFH in France would close in the next months, affecting about 100 jobs, Marks & Spencer said that the nine franchise stores with partner Lagardere Travel Retail will remain open in airports and train stations.

The British group’s website in France, which primarily sells apparel and household goods, will remain operational.

“M&S has a long history of servicing customers in France, and this is not a choice we or our partner SFH have taken lightly,” said Paul Friston, managing director of M&S International.

“However, as things stand today, the supply chain complications that have arisen as a result of the United Kingdom’s leaving from the European Union make it nearly impossible for us to offer fresh and chilled items to clients to the high standards that they expect.”

By the end of the year, Marks said it expected to close the stores, which are mostly in Paris.

M&S has restructured its food operation in the Czech Republic, eliminating all fresh and chilled goods from stores, after Britain’s formal EU leave at the start of the year.

According to Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown stockbrokers, “the red tape that comes with large-scale change like Brexit may do damage, especially in businesses that were already suffering headwinds, and that’s what we’ve seen with these closures” in France.

Marks & Spencer has had harsh trading conditions in primary market Britain in recent years, with internet competition putting pressure on its clothing products.

Last year, the company, which is famed for its off-the-shelf outfits and sandwiches popular among office employees, cut roughly 7,000 positions as the epidemic kept many at home.

The news from M&S comes as a number of British firms in various sectors are experiencing delivery issues as a result of the pandemic and Brexit, which has resulted in a lack of lorry drivers.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced that it would postpone the implementation of full post-Brexit border checks on goods from the European Union, citing Covid, red tape, and new immigration laws as reasons for the delay.

