Markets are wary about Biden’s decision to tap into oil reserves.

President Joe Biden is dipping into the US strategic oil reserve in an attempt to decrease gasoline costs, but crude prices climbed in Tuesday’s trading, and analysts warned that the reserves aren’t certain to help.

Biden stated that he would unleash the spigot on 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to decrease prices at gas pumps across the world’s largest economy as his administration tackles a jump in inflation during the holiday season.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom are joining the United States in relinquishing their stockpiles.

According to one expert, the alliance amounted to the “formal creation of a ‘anti-OPEC+,'” referring to the global oil producers’ cartel.

The declaration was insufficient to halt the rise in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate oil futures settled at $78.50 in New York, up 2.2 percent.

Market experts warned against making too much of Tuesday’s oil price surge, pointing out that crude had previously pulled back in anticipation of the administration’s move.

Analysts say the rise in oil prices reflects skepticism about whether Biden’s action will significantly alter the supply-demand dynamic in a global petroleum market that has tightened in recent months as the recovery has intensified.

“It’s symbolic,” said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, “because it’s very difficult for the government to do anything to cut gas prices until you boost supply in a major way.”

Other members of the six countries involved in the release have not yet made any announcements, but they are expected to reveal significantly less than the US.

Analysts pointed out that the amount of oil involved — possibly 70 million barrels in all — is insignificant in comparison to the world market’s daily consumption of close to 100 million barrels.

Another unknown is how the OPEC+ oil exporter coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, would respond to the announcement. Earlier this month, the company said that it would increase output by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

According to James Williams of WTRG Economics, Biden’s announcement “increases the possibility that they would delay that,” and the group could possibly dial back plans to increase oil production in January.

Analysts say the coalition behind Tuesday’s release varies from previous collaborations in a number of ways.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, of which prominent European nations are members, is usually in charge of coordinating releases from strategic reserves.

The United States is one of the six countries involved in the release of reserves.