Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 says he’s cancer-free, so he explains the symptoms of lymphoma.

Following a visit to his oncologist, Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 declared on Instagram that he is now “cancer-free.”

On a Twitch live in June, the bassist revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment, then went on to reveal the following month that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A.

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s penetrated enough portions of my body that I’m stage IV, which I believe is the highest that it goes,” Hoppus said in July, adding that the cancer has been identified in four locations of his body. As a result, I’m in stage IV-A.”

