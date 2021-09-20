Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines will run for President in 2022.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing hero, has announced his candidacy for president in 2022, promising to fight poverty and corruption while appealing to voters with his rags-to-riches story.

“The moment has come – we are ready to take on the leadership challenge,” Pacquiao, a senator, said Sunday as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party.

The eight-division world champion and adored national hero made the statement just weeks after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas in what could be his final professional bout.

Pacquiao, who first entered politics as a congressman in 2010 before being elected to the Senate, had long been tipped to run for President of the Philippines.

Many in the island nation respect the 42-year-old for his generosity and for rising from poverty to become one of the world’s greatest and wealthiest boxers.

However, his backing for Duterte’s deadly drug war, as well as prior comments labeling gay couples as “worse than animals,” have garnered him a slew of critics.

“Have you ever been hungry?” I ask anyone who inquire about my qualifications. Pacquiao addressed the national assembly, which was convened by the PDP-anti-Duterte Laban’s group.

“Have you ever gone without food, had to beg money from neighbors, or waited for leftovers at a food stall? Poverty shaped the Manny Pacquiao you see in front of you.”

Pacquiao’s star power will place him in a strong position in the presidential election in a country known for its celebrity-obsessed politics.

However, it will not ensure victory.

Some have questioned the boxer’s eligibility for the presidency in the wake of his statement.

“Are you serious, Manny? One Twitter user commented, “You’re an inspiration in boxing, but I can’t compromise and let you lead my country.”

A public spat between Pacquiao and Duterte over the latter’s handling of the South China Sea dispute with Beijing and official graft might further damage Pacquiao’s popularity.

Duterte, who is only allowed to serve one term as president under the Constitution, is a close rival of Pacquiao in the hearts of many Filipinos, and announced last month that he would run for Vice President.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, a close adviser to Duterte, was also endorsed by a Duterte-aligned party group for the top role, but he has so far declined.

If Sara Duterte, Duterte’s daughter, runs for president, Pacquiao will face a difficult opponent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.