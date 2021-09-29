Manny Pacquiao: Filipino Icon, Boxer… President-Elect?

Manny Pacquiao, who announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday at the age of 42, is revered in the Philippines for his punching prowess and journey from poverty to the pinnacle of the sport.

Now, the man dubbed “The National Fist” at home wants to be the next president of his country, promising to fight corruption and help the poor as he tries to win over people with his rags-to-riches story.

In a country known for celebrity-obsessed politics, his ambition is not unattainable after two terms as a congressman and one as a senator.

Pacquiao dropped out of high school at the age of 14, selling doughnuts on the side of the road and working as a grocery stacker to support his mother and two younger siblings.

The small southpaw was a pro boxer in a few of years.

He’s a volume power puncher who employs quick footwork to establish angles with which to unleash flurries that have knocked out Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera in the ring.

He went on to become an eight-division world champion and one of the best fighters of all time, but he was getting old.

“Pacman” lost to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas last month in what turned out to be his final professional bout – his eighth defeat in a sparkling career spanning more than two decades.

Boxing brought him fame, power, influence, and fortune, as well as vices such as drinking, gambling, cockfighting, and romantic relationships with gorgeous movie stars, which nearly destroyed his marriage.

Pacquiao, now a father of five, found faith in 2012 and abandoned his playboy lifestyle.

Pacquiao has also worked as a celebrity ambassador for a variety of businesses, including appliances, pizza, and automobiles, as well as hosting TV shows, acting in films, and an implausible spell as a professional basketball player and coach.

In 2017, he founded a professional basketball league and his own cryptocurrency, the “PAC Token.”

He has given out large sums of money to friends, fans, and the poor, and is known for his generosity and common sense.

He is known for indulging his admirers by allowing them to view his workouts.

The outcome of the presidential election next year is far from certain.

Fans see Pacquiao as living proof that anyone can achieve success if they work hard enough, regardless of their background.

However, detractors charge that the high school dropout lacks intelligence and is a regular no-show in the Senate, raising concerns about his competence to lead the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.