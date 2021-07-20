Mali: Five Things You Should Know

A knife attack on Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, on Tuesday is the latest blow to the country’s fragile stability. Mali is one of Africa’s poorest and most violent countries.

Goita led a junta that seized power in August and dismissed the transitional administration appointed to guide the country back to civilian rule in May.

Here’s a list of facts:

Mali, the largest country in West Africa, is known for its fascinating desert cities and ancient imperial past.

From roughly 700 AD, when Islam moved into the region, the primarily arid nation, partly watered by the Niger River, became the hub of the Ghana empire for more than five centuries.

The city of Timbuktu blossomed into a brilliant center of study and cultural exchange in the north, where Mali juts far into the Sahara, just as it became an important post for traffickers in gold, salt, and slaves.

Mansa Musa, the 14th-century ruler of Mali, is recognized as the wealthiest man in history.

Mali is the world’s fourth largest gold exporter and a significant cashew nut producer, yet it is also one of the world’s poorest countries, ranking 184th out of 189 by the United Nations.

More than 40% of the country’s population of about 20 million people lives in abject poverty.

Last year’s coup and the pandemic combined to reduce growth to 2% from 5.1 percent in 2019.

The World Bank warns that both its rapid population growth and climate change threaten agriculture and food security.

The decline in cotton production, as well as the agricultural sector’s poor performance, have exacerbated poverty.

In northern Mali, ethnic Tuaregs rose up in 2012, supported by Islamic extremists from the Ansar Dine organisation.

Jihadists took control of large swaths of the country, including the three major northern cities of Gao, Kidal, and Timbuktu, causing international worry about the fate of ancient monuments and manuscripts.

In 2013, France intervened militarily to assist in the recapture of the north, and the United Nations dispatched a sizable peacekeeping force.

The Islamist campaign, however, stretched from central Mali to Niger and Burkina Faso. Others of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

In 2017, five French-backed countries, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger, as well as Mali, agreed to form the G5 Sahel, an anti-jihadist group.

France announced a reorganization of its military mission in the Sahel in June. Operation Barkhane, a 5,100-man force, will be disbanded in the first quarter of 2022.

It has in the former French colony. Brief News from Washington Newsday.