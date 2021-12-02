Male Caimans Sing for Love to Females.

In the new Discovery+ series The Mating Game, male caimans are filmed singing to their potential lovers. The series, narrated by David Attenborough, examines the various tactics animals employ to woo a partner.

The crew follows the exploits of caimans, a lesser relative of alligators, in one episode. This species can be found in swamps, marshes, mangroves, and lakes throughout Central and South America. They can reach a length of 13 feet and a weight of 500 pounds.

A male newcomer begins to groan in the scene. He then vanishes beneath the water’s surface and begins to growl, causing the water above to ripple. The water dances due to the caiman’s low frequency cry. “We may be oblivious to this song contest, but female caiman are not,” explains Attenborough. “It draws people from all over the world.” The man is soon seen with a companion.

The Mating Game’s series producer, Jeff Wilson, told The Washington Newsday that he had no idea caimans had a specific mating song until the study team informed him of it. He described it as “exceptional behavior.” “I’ve always been fascinated by the notion that there is communication in the natural world that is beyond human sensory capabilities—like small secrets that belong to the animals themselves—and the caimans’ subsonic vibration song is one of the best examples.

“Of course, other crocodilian species do this as well, but rarely in such a huge group and with such a show.”

He believes that the rare occurrence of an ancient predator with a peaceful, deliberate mating approach should be lauded. “We should be awestruck by the notion that these intricate courtship behaviors have existed long before humans roamed the globe.” Caimans, like all animals, need to be seen with awe and empathy, and if you do, you’ll notice that our human behaviors are drawn from the same emotional and technical wells.” It took nearly a month to film the caiman mating scene. They went at peak caiman breeding season and had to figure out how to get around these beasts safely while without disturbing them. They were then faced with the task of foreseeing an event. This is a condensed version of the information.