Male Bee Courtship Sees Him Nearly Cooked Alive in a Ball of Competitors

During some wild mating behavior, a digger bee’s pursuit for love nearly resulted in him being fried alive in a ball of his competitors.

A male bee is shown flying around hunting for a mate in a clip taken for The Mating Game, a new Discovery+ series presented by David Attenborough. According to Attenborough, the bee “must do all it takes” to succeed. When the bee detects the aroma of a female, it begins digging.

Other guys follow them shortly after, and when the female appears, they cluster around her in an attempt to steal her. “As more people join in,” Attenborough explains in the movie, “he fears being trapped at the core of the ball and roasted alive by their body heat.”

The Mating Game’s series producer, Jeff Wilson, told The Washington Newsday: “Because most males only get one chance to discover and mate with a female, it’s a very competitive environment.

The competition becomes too great for this male, and he seeks out another mate with fewer competitors. He eventually picks up a scent and begins searching for her. They mate, and he fertilizes her with his sperm.

To keep other males from attempting to mate with her, he begins courtship by “seducing her with a rasping call,” according to Attenborough. “He anoints her with his own perfume,” he adds. A sequence like this can take up to six months to film, including four weeks in the field, according to Wilson. “You’ll need that time to account for elements you can’t control, such as weather, light, and variations in behavior timings, and it usually takes a few weeks to get to know our animal well enough to forecast their actions.

“In these macro settings, we work closely with scientific teams and use highly experienced camera operators, so we know where and when to target the behaviors from experience—but it takes a lot of failure on our part to create a decent five-minute sequence. I believe it was well worth the effort!” div. 1 of 2 This is a condensed version of the information.