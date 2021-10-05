Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, Replace the ventilator, which is now equipped with a feeding tube.

Her family has reported that a Texas cheerleader who was crippled in a bizarre gymnastics accident has been put back on a ventilator.

Makayla Noble, a 16-year-old from Prosper, Texas, was taken to the hospital on September 20 after suffering a severe spine injury during tumbling, a type of gymnastics that entails a sequence of acrobatic movements down a 25-meter spring track.

The family wrote in a Monday update on the Makayala’s Fight Facebook group that the seasoned gymnast was placed back on a ventilator after her left lung got half collapsed.

A tracheotomy tube has been put alongside the ventilator to assist prevent the left lung from drooping. Noble has now been fitted with a feeding tube, according to the family’s update.

The family has requested for prayers, and Tiffany Smith, a family friend, has put up a GoFundMe in Noble’s name. So far, 1,800 people have contributed more than $150,064 toward the $175,000 target.

Noble was left with “movement in her hands, and she is paralyzed from the chest down,” according to Smith, who previously told This website about the cheerleader’s injuries.

“From a medical standpoint, Makayla has been told she will not be able to walk again.”

Noble was first put on a ventilator in early September after she had breathing problems and lungs problems due to pneumonia.

Noble’s lungs had begun to show signs of improvement, so the ventilator was removed on Sunday. The cheerleader’s family had begun making preparations for her transfer to a rehabilitation facility, which may happen as soon as this week.

“Prayer Praise!” says the narrator. We were able to remove Makayla from the ventilator today, which we are so happy for. She even gave us a small smile today! We desperately need her lungs to stay strong and for her to start eating again so we can move to the rehab facility,” the family wrote on Sunday in the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group. “She could be moved by the end of the week if all goes well.”

According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, around 100,000 gymnasts are injured each year, with the vast majority of these injuries resulting from falls. This is a brief summary.