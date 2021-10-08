Makalya Noble’s family is hopeful that the paralyzed Texas cheerleader will begin rehab soon.

The family of a 16-year-old cheerleader who was paralyzed from the chest down in a gymnastics accident has expressed hope that she will be able to resume her rehabilitation soon.

Makayla Noble, a native of Prosper, Texas, has been in the hospital since a freak accident occurred on September 20 while she was practicing tumbling.

In a message made to the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group on Wednesday, her family said: “Today’s smiles were many! Mak’s mood has improved noticeably, and everything appears to be going according to plan. We’re hopeful she’ll be able to go to her rehab center as soon as next Monday.” The good news came as a GoFundMe for Noble, set up by a family friend Tiffany Smith, raised more than $161,000 of the $175,000 goal. The funds will be utilized to assist Noble’s family with medical costs.

Smith stated in the GoFundMe description: “Makayla Noble has a spinal cord injury as a result of a freak tumbling accident, and she faces a long recovery. Please consider making a donation of any amount to demonstrate your love and support for the Noble family.” Noble had a catastrophic spinal cord injury as a result of the accident, which occurred while she was practicing tumbling, a type of gymnastics that entails a sequence of acrobatic moves down a 25-meter sprung track.

Smith told Fox 4 shortly after the accident: “This was a bizarre occurrence that occurred in someone’s garden. This was not a cheerleading session. This didn’t take place on a mat with a coach.” Noble is unlikely to walk again, according to specialists who assessed the seriousness of the injury. According to Smith, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Makayla has been told she will not be able to walk again medically. Although she is still in the early stages of recovery, she currently has no movement in her hands and is paralyzed from the chest down.” Noble was on a ventilator intermittently during her two-week stay in the hospital. This was initially thought to be due to the cheerleader’s battle with pneumonia, but medics discovered her left lung had partially deflated when she was removed off the breathing apparatus on Sunday.

On Monday, she was put back on a ventilator with the addition of a tracheotomy tube to assist prevent her from passing out.