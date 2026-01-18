“Magical Kenya” Triumphs at World Travel Awards, Nairobi Named Leading Business Destination

Kenya’s tourism industry has secured a remarkable victory at the 2025 World Travel Awards Africa gala, with Nairobi taking center stage as Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination. This recognition underscores the city’s growing prominence as a global hub for business, conferencing, and luxury travel, marking a significant milestone for the country’s tourism sector.

Kenya Dominates Awards with Over 30 National Accolades

The event, held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, was a celebration of Kenya’s tourism achievements, with the country’s brands earning recognition across several categories. Nairobi’s success was the highlight of the evening, as it was named the continent’s top business travel destination for 2025. This award is a testament to Nairobi’s strategic positioning as a key player in Africa’s business landscape, alongside its commitment to sustainable luxury and innovative tourism offerings.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano expressed pride in the country’s accomplishments, calling the win a validation of Kenya’s ongoing investments in the tourism industry. She highlighted the country’s efforts to blend eco-conscious travel with world-class hospitality, citing examples such as the Emboo Safari Camp and high-end properties like the JW Marriott and Radisson Blu Upper Hill in Nairobi.

Kenya’s victory at the World Travel Awards is part of a broader trend of success for the nation’s tourism sector, which has earned more than 30 national awards. This achievement not only solidifies Kenya’s status as a premier destination for both business and leisure travel but also signals the country’s increasing influence on the global stage.

As the country continues to innovate and prioritize sustainability, this latest recognition serves as a catalyst for further growth, with increased international interest likely to follow. Kenya’s tourism industry is poised to attract even more business opportunities, making it an essential player in global tourism and a key destination for conferences, luxury travel, and eco-conscious visitors.