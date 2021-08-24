Maersk has placed an order for eight carbon-free container ships.

AP Moller-Maersk, a Danish shipping company, announced Tuesday that it has ordered eight carbon-neutral container ships, a first in the extremely polluting business.

Maersk said in a statement that the “groundbreaking” ocean-going vessels, which can run on carbon-neutral methanol, will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.

The ships, which were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and will be outfitted with dual fuel engines, will be able to transport 16,000 containers each and will make up around 3% of the company’s fleet.

The contract with HHI includes a four-ship option for 2025.

The new ships will allow Maersk to cut its yearly CO2 emissions by around one million tonnes, according to the business.

According to the Higher Institute of Maritime Economics, global maritime transport is more polluting than aviation (Isemar).

According to 2018 data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), it is responsible for 2.98 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement, AP Moller-Maersk CEO Soren Skou said, “If we are to solve shipping’s climate crisis, the moment to act is now.”

“This purchase demonstrates that carbon-neutral solutions are now accessible across all container vessel segments, and that Maersk is committed to the growing number of our customers who are looking to decarbonize their supply chains.”

“Furthermore, this is a clear signal to fuel manufacturers that significant market demand for future green fuels is rapidly emerging,” he added.

The company stated in February that it would launch its first carbon-neutral vessel in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule.

That ship will run on bio-methanol and travel inside the region.

Maersk wants to be carbon neutral by 2050, after selling its oil operations to TotalEnergies in 2017.

It claimed to have cut carbon emissions by 42% from the previous year by 2020.