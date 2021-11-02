Macron Gives the United Kingdom More Time to Resolve the Fishing Conflict.

Retaliatory measures threatened against Britain over a spat over post-Brexit fishing rights would not be enforced at midnight on Monday, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, with new discussions scheduled for this week.

Macron stated on the sidelines of the COP26 conference in Glasgow that talks between France, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission will “continue tomorrow.”

For the time being, he ruled out the imposition of French retaliation because “we’re not going to impose sanctions while we’re talking.”

Macron’s announcement was warmly received in the United Kingdom.

David Frost, the Brexit minister, said he had accepted a meeting invitation from French Europe Minister Clement Beaune. Frost tweeted, “I look forward to our talks in Paris on Thursday.”

Beaune tweeted that Britain had provided “the first signals… to accelerate exchanges” by inviting Frost to come for “in-depth discussions.”

In a fierce fight over fishing rights that has erupted since Brexit took full effect at the start of the year, France promised to tighten controls on British imports starting Tuesday.

After the UK and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey refused to award dozens of French boats with fishing licenses in their waters after Brexit, it claimed it would prohibit British fishermen from dumping their catches in French ports.

“We appreciate the French government’s news that they would not execute their proposed measures as planned tomorrow,” a UK government official said in a statement.

“We are ready to continue intense negotiations on fisheries, including examining any fresh evidence to support the remaining license applications,” the official said.

“We applaud France’s recognition that in-depth conversations are required to address the spectrum of issues plaguing the UK-EU relationship.”

A British trawler has been held in a French port, and France’s ambassador in London has been summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of scolding reserved for hostile states.

Macron stated that he had “faith in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take seriously” the French offers and that the talks will result in a “outcome.”

“The results have been too slow for the past ten months; if this new way allows us to get a result, I hope we will give it a try,” he remarked.

The latest post-Brexit spat between France and the United Kingdom comes as Macron fumes over London’s participation in a defense treaty with the United States and Australia, which cost France a multibillion-euro submarine deal.

As Johnson pointed out, there were no visible signs of strain.