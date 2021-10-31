Macron claims that Australia’s Prime Minister lied to him over the subs row.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, claimed on Sunday that Australia’s prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine sale, inflaming an already sensitive diplomatic situation.

“No, I don’t think so. I see your point,” Macron responded when asked by Australian journalists if Scott Morrison was untrustworthy in their private talks.

Both leaders are in Rome for the G20 and Glasgow for a major UN-sponsored climate summit, but the weeks-long conflict is still raging.

The prime minister of Australia abruptly ended a ten-year, multibillion-dollar contract with France to build a new submarine fleet in September.

Morrison also revealed that he had been in secret talks with the US and the UK to purchase nuclear submarines.

Infuriated, Paris called the decision a “stab in the back” and summoned its ambassador, who is now back in Australia.

Australian media asked Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit if he thought Abbott had been untruthful to him in private conversations.

The French president made his viewpoint clear, emphasizing the significance of mutual “respect.”

He remarked, “You must operate in conformity with and consistent with this value.”

Macron spoke with Morrison on the phone earlier this week after meeting him at the G20 and warning him that the “trust relationship” between France and Australia had been damaged.

Although the French ambassador and Australia’s foreign minister are set to meet in Sydney on Monday, no formal conversations have yet taken place.

In Rome, French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to be making progress in his negotiations with US Vice President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Biden told his French counterpart, “We have no better ally than France,” acknowledging that Washington had been “clumsy” in its handling of the accord.

On Sunday, Morrison defended his behavior, challenging Macron’s claims and denying that he lied to Macron during a private meeting in June.

“I don’t agree with that,” he stated. “It’s not right.” “We ate dinner together. The classic submarine option, as I’ve mentioned numerous times, would not serve Australia’s interests “Morrison made a remark.

“I’m well aware of my feelings of dissatisfaction. And I’m not surprised because it was a significant event. As a result, the level of unhappiness does not surprise me.”