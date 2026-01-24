Machakos Residents Battle Over Tala Dam Development Plans

Residents in Machakos County are fiercely protesting Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s proposal to drain the historic Tala Dam, which has stood for nearly 90 years. The controversial plan seeks to turn the area into a matatu terminus, a move that locals argue endangers both their water security and heritage.

The Battle for Water and Heritage

The Tala Dam, a three-acre reservoir built by the community in the 1930s under the direction of Colonial Chief Uku Wa Mokima, has long been a vital water source. During the region’s frequent droughts, the dam provides crucial water for the local population, making its preservation a matter of life or death for many. The community views the county government’s proposal to build a bus park as a serious threat to their survival, as it could lead to the collapse of their already fragile water table.

“Water is life, concrete is not,” says James Mwovi, chairman of the Kwa Mating’i Farmers’ Cooperative Society, who expressed disbelief at the government’s plan. “You cannot drink tarmac,” he added, highlighting the importance of the dam to the local farming community.

For the people of Tala, the dam is not just a water resource, but a symbol of their shared history. Local elders recall the difficult years between 1945 and 1950 when they expanded the reservoir by hand, a feat that left a lasting legacy in the region. Destroying it, they say, would erase a piece of Kamba history, as the dam is an integral part of their cultural heritage.

Economic and Environmental Consequences

Alongside the loss of water security, the dam’s destruction would bring significant economic repercussions. Traders fear that moving the bus park further away from the town center would damage local businesses and increase the risk of security problems for commuters. The location is crucial for commerce, and removing it could lead to a collapse of the economic ecosystem.

The county government argues that the new bus park is necessary to ease congestion in the rapidly growing town. However, critics point out that this rush to urbanize comes at the expense of environmental and social considerations. They note that the very town the county seeks to expand is also responsible for polluting the dam, yet no efforts have been made to address this issue before draining the reservoir.

Environmental experts, together with local residents, are pushing for a rehabilitation plan instead of the dam’s destruction. They propose transforming the site into a recreational waterfront, one that benefits both the ecosystem and the economy, rather than turning it into a parking lot.

The issue is now set to reach a boiling point at a public participation forum, where the message from Tala is clear: the dam must remain. Governor Ndeti faces a critical test of her leadership, as her administration’s ability to listen to the concerns of the people will be scrutinized. Should she proceed with the plan, she risks alienating the very community that put her into office.