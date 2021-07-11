M-Series 5.1-Channel Vizio A Soundbar Is a Way to Get Dolby Atmos for a Low Price

For $330, Dolby Atmos on a surround sound soundbar? This M-Series soundbar, namely the M51ax-J6, makes a convincing case for itself. Vizio is selling a soundbar for about $100 that includes two wired back speakers and a wireless subwoofer. On the surface, it appears to be absolutely OK. What’s the catch, then? There are two major factors to consider. The first is the speaker configuration, which necessitates the use of a wire to connect each back speaker. The second question is if the sound, particularly the bass from the subwoofer, is good enough to justify spending a few hundred dollars on.

Is this the sound update your TV requires, or do you need to search elsewhere?

Surround Sound Speakers (Wired)

The subwoofer on this system is wireless, although the rear speakers are wired to it. It’s a kind of hybrid solution. Surround sound speakers connected by wire aren’t a new notion; they’ve been the standard since the beginning of 5.1 speaker configurations. Wireless solutions, on the other hand, are rapidly becoming more widely available and less expensive.

Because having all of the speakers be wireless is so convenient, having to put two back speakers into this system’s subwoofer feels a little disappointing. The rears’ wire bundle could be small enough to hide under a couch, or it could be a mess with no cover. It was a tangled mess in my room, visible to everybody who came in.

In terms of actual performance, the rears were audible and delivered all of the necessary volume. When I turned on the Earth at Night in Color documentary series on Apple TV+ streaming service, lions roared and animals scurried in all directions.

In general, the sound quality is average. The overall front soundbar was empty and lacking at times, and the language was bad at times. However, as a whole, it usually passes the test of everyday use and gives a satisfactory experience.

The 5-inch subwoofer is most likely the weakest link in the sound system. It can produce a tiny rumble and fill out a bassy suspense situation when necessary, but it never made me feel like I should turn it down. It was never enveloping in sound. You have the ability to make changes. This is a condensed version of the information.