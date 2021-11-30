Lotfi Zadeh: Who Was She? The Azerbaijani American Scientist is honored in a Google Doodle.

The Google Doodle for today, November 30, is dedicated to Lotfi Zadeh, a late Azerbaijani American computer scientist who pioneered the “fuzzy logic” mathematical framework.

On this date in 1964, Zadeh published “Fuzzy Sets,” a seminal study that established the fuzzy logic notion, which has subsequently been used to a variety of technologies, including the Japanese subway system and anti-skid algorithms that keep cars safe on the road.

Zadeh was born on February 4, 1921 in Baku, Azerbaijan (then part of the embryonic Soviet Socialist republic), and went to Iran with his family when he was ten years old. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tehran before pursuing graduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During his first ten years of study and teaching at Columbia University in New York City, where he got his PhD in electrical engineering in 1949, the scientist’s research began to take shape.

He co-authored a research article with Columbia professor John R. Ragazzini in 1952. The z-transform approach was introduced in the paper, and it is now widely utilized in digital-signal processing systems.

In 1957, Zadeh was elevated to full professor of systems theory at Columbia University, where he taught. He was appointed as a professor at the University of California (UC) Berkeley’s department of electrical engineering two years later, where he spent 58 years as a faculty member and developed his groundbreaking work on fuzzy logic.

In 1965, Zadeh released his article “Fuzzy Sets.” His idea offered an alternative to traditional logic’s rigid constraints, allowing for more ambiguous or “fuzzy” bounds that more closely reflected how people perceive the world.

According to UC Berkeley, Zadeh’s fuzzy logic framework served as the foundation for a variety of modern everyday technology, including facial recognition, air conditioning, washing machines, vehicle transmissions, weather forecasting, stock trading, and rice cookers.

According to Google, Zadeh’s famous study has been cited approximately 100,000 times, making it one of the most cited publications in the history of the information sciences.

The US patent database lists more than 33,000 patents and applications with “fuzzy” in the title, with tens of thousands of fielded applications ranging from camera-focusing systems to. This is a condensed version of the information.