Looking for a Smart Safe to Protect Your Valuables? It Could Be Mycube iCube.

The principle of Mycube’s iCube is straightforward: it’s a smart home safe that can store cash, jewels, medicine, and other potentially dangerous items. However, it goes much beyond a simple lockbox in terms of securing valuables. No Wi-Fi password or Bluetooth pairing is required for the iCube to connect to the internet via its free cellular connection. It uses its smartphone app to lock and unlock it, as well as track activity and inventory.

I can affirm that the iCube is easier to operate than a standard safe with a numerical keypad after some hands-on time with one. There are no passwords to remember while using the Mycube mobile app, which can tap into a phone’s biometric authentication such as Face ID. The iCube is simple and convenient, but you’ll have to pay for the extras.

TL;DR

Advantages: Large capacity

Cellular service is provided at no cost.

Mobile app that is simple to use

Cons:Needs to be near a safe outlet.

The iCube Safe’s Fundamentals

The Mycube mobile app handles everything with the iCube smart safe. As a backup, there’s a secret key slot in the handle, but everything else is controlled by the app.

The device is secured by a “end-to-end cloud security platform,” according to the manufacturer. However, because it uses its own cellular connection, it should be free of interference from other Wi-Fi users. Visitors trying to pair with the safe when you’re not looking shouldn’t be able to do so because the safe doesn’t use Bluetooth.

The Mycube iCube is powered by 110 volts and features a backup battery to keep it working in the event of a power loss. When the power is turned off, it will send notifications to its app. When the wall switch associated with the electrical outlet the safe was connected to was accidently switched off, I discovered this function.

When I tried more tests after that, I frequently got notifications indicating the power was disconnected seconds after I unplugged it. When re-plugging it into an outlet, the same thing happened. It informed me that power had been quickly restored.

The iCube’s Limitations

I had no technical problems with the iCube, and I was pleasantly surprised at how simple it was to use. However, there are a few points worth noting.