Lofven, the Swedish Prime Minister, has announced his resignation.

Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, announced his resignation on Wednesday, paving the way for Magdalena Andersson, his chosen successor, ahead of next year’s general election.

Lofven was caught on camera giving his resignation letter to Andreas Norlen, the speaker of parliament.

Last Monday, Lofven, who had been in power for seven years, announced his resignation as leader of the Social Democrats at the party’s convention.

Andersson was voted to replace Lofven as party leader, putting her on track to become the country’s first female prime minister if she wins a vote in parliament.

That vote has yet to be scheduled, but it is expected to take place next week.

The political forces in Sweden’s parliament are so evenly balanced that the Social Democrats will require the support of both their Green Party coalition allies as well as the Left and Center parties to elect a new prime minister.

The Centre Party announced its support for Andersson on Wednesday, and the Left is anticipated to follow suit.

In a country that has long championed gender equality, the process of installing a woman as prime minister seems almost antiquated.

Women have led all of the other Nordic countries’ governments, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

The shift in leadership comes as the Social Democrats’ support ratings are near their lowest point in history, with elections less than a year away in September 2022.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has gotten closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in recent years and expects to govern with their support.

Andersson, a former junior swimming champion who has been regarded as a “pragmatic” politician, announced three political aims for the coming years after being confirmed as party leader last week.

She stated that she intended to “restore democratic control over schools, healthcare, and aged care” in a country that has long debated welfare reform and privatization, as well as firms profiting from taxpayer funds.

She also stated that she wanted Sweden to be a leader in the climate transition and a role model for the rest of the globe.

However, how much change Andersson can bring to the Social Democrats remains to be seen.

“For the past seven years, Magdalena Andersson has collaborated closely with Lofven. I don’t anticipate any significant changes “According to Anders Sannerstedt, a political science professor at Lund University,

"If the Social Democrats want to succeed, they'll have to come up with some new policy ideas." According to Anders Sannerstedt, a political science professor at Lund University,