Locals in Greece are counting the cost of devastation as the firefighting continues.

Officials reported on Wednesday that almost 900 firefighters had gradually taken control of a nine-day-old wildfire on the Greek island of Evia, with reinforcements racing to a larger inferno hundreds of kilometers to the west.

In recent weeks, wildfires have ravaged several Mediterranean countries, with Greece, Turkey, and Algeria particularly heavily struck.

In Algeria, dozens of people have perished, while in Greece, three people have died, hundreds have been displaced, and the tourism season has been ruined.

Climate change, experts warn, is increasing the intensity and frequency of such catastrophic weather occurrences, according to Greek officials.

Greek firemen and residents have been battling a blaze on Evia, the country’s second largest island, located northeast of Athens, for nine days.

“For the first time in days, we saw the brightness of the sun,” Yiannis Kontzias, mayor of Istiaia on Evia, remarked, alluding to the dense smoke going away.

“I believe we can safely say that the fire fronts are gradually gaining control.”

On Wednesday, the emphasis switched to Gortynia, a region 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Athens where forests and ravines were threatened by a separate 10-kilometer-wide fire.

Crews were working on preventing the fire from reaching Mainalo, the area’s tallest peak, according to regional administrator Christos Lambropoulos.

Nearly 600 firemen were added to Gortynia’s forces on Wednesday, including teams from the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

Rain is expected to come overnight in Gortynia and the surrounding area, which could provide relief to firefighting operations.

Locals on Evia Island were reeling from the devastation caused by the fires.

While surveying the charred carcasses of his 372 goats, Kostis Angelou told AFP, “My heart has to settle down, I’ve had to start everything from scratch.”

International aid has come in as a result of the fires gaining international notice.

Hundreds of firefighters have arrived on Evia from all over the world, with aircraft and trucks from EU member states and other countries.

Nicolas Faure, a member of a detachment of more than 170 French firefighters who arrived late last week, said, “It appeared like the whole of Greece was burning when we arrived.”

As the immediate threat to his town faded, Mayor Kontzias predicted that local companies would “face extinction” in the coming months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which had already wreaked havoc on the tourism season.

“We have lost August, which would have kept people here for the rest of the year,” he remarked.

“The devastation is enormous, and the environmental calamity will have long-term economic consequences.”

