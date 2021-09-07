Liverpool may be able to sign their next ‘pressing monster’ through Red Bull contact.

The talent pipeline that has passed through the doors of Red Bull Salzburg is really breathtaking.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino are all former Liverpool players, and the Reds have been linked with a slew of other former players throughout the years.

Patson Daka was highly rumored to be of interest until he joined Leicester City this summer, while Erling Haaland will remain on the Reds’ radar until he decides his next move.

According to Bild (via The Mirror), Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Karim Adeyemi, the Austrian champions’ latest hotshot.

Real Madrid wants Karim Adeyemi to keep an eye on Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations.

Because the 19-year-old is a German international who made his debut against Armenia on Sunday, Bayern may have an advantage if they are serious about signing him.

And, as with any transfer stories, it’s possible that all or none of the teams named actually want to sign the youngster, but he appears to be on a path that will eventually bring him to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Adeyemi is a left-footed forward with plenty of speed who can set up his teammates for high-quality scoring opportunities. It’s a clumsy comparison, but after viewing a few clips, the similarities with Mohamed Salah begin to appear.

Take, for example, Adeyemi’s one Champions League goal, which he scored in Salzburg’s 3-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow last December.

On the half-way line, he snatched the ball from Murilo and dashed into the penalty box. Vedran Corluka, an 81-cap Croatian international who previously played for Manchester City and Tottenham, was caught off guard by Adeyemi, who then struck the ball into the other corner of the goal.

While he took that risk, the youthful attacker was one of Austria’s most inventive players last season.

Despite only playing in about 12 matches, he generated 11 clear-cut opportunities, the eighth highest in the Bundesliga, according to Sofascore. Every player in the creativity rankings above him took part in the game.