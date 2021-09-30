Live webcams from Hawaii’s Klauea Volcano show glowing lava as it erupts.

The Klauea volcano in Hawaii is erupting, and cameras near the crater are taking incredible shots of the molten rock inside.

According to the US Geological Survey, the eruption began on Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m. local time, or 9:20 p.m. ET, when the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noticed a glow in Klauea’s summit.

An eruption within the Halemaumau crater was indicated by this luminescence. The USGS website provides access to the Klauea cameras, and there are many to pick from.

Each camera offers a unique perspective on the volcano. Some people peer down into the crater from various angles. Others look up at the summit of the volcano from an observation tower. Some cameras include a thermal vision mode that allows them to take photographs at any time of day.

Through yesterday, the S1 cam, which shows the crater from its south rim, provided one of the clearest views of the volcano’s eruption.

It showed how the crater’s floor was dormant in the morning and for much of the afternoon, before areas of molten rock erupted and spewed smoke into the atmosphere in the mid-to-late afternoon.

The crater appeared significantly more active at night, with flaming pits of lava and dynamic, lighting veins visible in the S1 images.

The F1 cam, which uses thermal imaging, shows how the crater began off dark and chilly in the morning, but by the afternoon, its temperature had skyrocketed, with certain places showing as white-hot.

The KW cam, located off the west rim of the Halemaumau crater and focused on the lava pool from afar, provides a wider-angle image. It showed how, as the crater became more active on Wednesday, smoke billowed out of it.

Klauea has erupted several times in recent years, most recently in 2020.

The United States Geological Survey has elevated Klauea’s alert level from “watch” to “warning,” indicating that a dangerous eruption is imminent, occurring, or suspected.

High amounts of volcanic gas were “the principal hazard of concern,” according to the EPA, “since this hazard can have far-reaching impacts down-wind.”

The USGS also changed the volcano’s aviation color code from orange to red. This indicates that an eruption is about to happen or is now happening, with a considerable amount of volcanic ash likely to be released into the atmosphere.

The agency is still keeping an eye on the volcano.

The southeastern half of the island is home to Klauea. This is a condensed version of the information.