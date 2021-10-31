‘Literally Dying Screaming’: Venom Experts Reveal the Most Painful and Deadly Toxins.

From tiny ants to Komodo dragons, the earth is home to nearly 200,000 poisonous animal species. Venom emerged hundreds of millions of years ago, with one of the earliest specimens dating back 260 million years in a pre-mammalian reptile fossil.

Venom has three main functions. The first is for the purpose of prey capturing. The second component is defense. The third type of competition involves creatures attacking their opponents in order to obtain an edge. The male duck-billed platypus, for example, will repeatedly stab one other with a painful venom during mating season.

Snake bites are the most common cause of venom exposure in humans. According to the World Health Organization, 5.4 million people are bitten each year, with 2.7 million of these resulting in envenomation. Snake bites kill between 81,000 and 138,000 people each year, with much more being severely crippled.

Snakebites are currently recognized by the WHO as one of the world’s most neglected tropical diseases, with a goal of halving the worldwide burden by 2030.

Snakes aren’t the only ones who can injure you with their poison. The world’s deadliest spiders can be found in Australia. The stonefish is the most venomous of the roughly 1,000 species of venomous fish. Insects can also be lethal. Every year, between 90 and 100 persons in the United States die as a result of allergic responses to bug stings.

Which animal, however, has the most lethal venom? And who causes the most suffering? “In terms of immediate pain, the bullet ant and tarantula hawk give a couple of the most excruciating stings,” Sean Bush, an emergency physician known as the snake doctor, told The Washington Newsday. “When it comes to causing long-term harm, the black widow reigns supreme.” The saw-scaled viper, Echis carinatus, is the world’s most lethal snake in terms of human fatalities, according to Bush. The species of lancehead viper with which he would be most afraid about being bitten is an insular species.

"Rather than causing bleeding, its venom causes patients to have thrombotic strokes." Strokes are more difficult to control than bleeding. Take a moment to imagine yourself relaxing on a Caribbean beach. You get bitten by a snake and.