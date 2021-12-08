‘Literal Torture’: Food Tastes Like Garbage for 20-Year-Old Who Caught COVID 10 Months Ago.

After developing a long-term condition that causes food and drink to taste and smell terrible, a young woman has pleaded with people to take COVID-19 seriously.

Natalia Cano, 20, says she contracted COVID 10 months ago in a TikTok video outlining her symptoms.

She has suffered from a disorder known as parosmia since then. It’s a word for when one’s taste and smell perceptions are distorted, causing items to taste and smell unpleasant or repulsive.

According to the University of Utah, parosmia can cause ordinary foods and drinks to smell and taste like decaying meat or garbage. Cano delivers a touching depiction of living with such symptoms, which she finds difficult to articulate, in her video, which has been viewed 2.2 million times on TikTok and received thousands of comments.

“I characterize it this way,” she says, referring to items that taste and smell like rotting flesh or garbage. “However, it doesn’t taste like rotting flesh, garbage, or sewage; it’s an entirely other taste that I have no idea how to explain because it’s unlike anything else I’ve ever tasted.”

“It’s a neurological side effect that’s wreaking havoc on my physical and mental health.” I’m not in good shape. And I haven’t been in ten months because it’s a living hell.” Because the taste of food and drink has become so unpleasant—even water—Cano claims she has lost “upwards of 40 pounds” as a result of her ailment.

Cano has been drinking protein shakes and consuming protein bars in place of meals, but the lack of nourishment has had additional consequences, such as hair loss.

“I implore every single person watching this to put on their mask and, if they haven’t already, to get vaccinated,” she continued.

Cano said she just saw a specialist in Washington, D.C. and will soon begin an experimental therapy to see if her senses of smell and taste may be enhanced.

COVID’s impact on taste and smell has been known since the early stages of the pandemic, when it was discovered that a typical symptom was a temporary loss of both.

Many people are still upset nearly two years later. This is a condensed version of the information.