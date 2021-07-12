Listening to Leon Bridges’ “Gold-Diggers Sound” with Grado GW100 Headphones

What is a soulless being but an empty shell? Headphones without music are also a waste of money. So join me in our attempt to bring together two items that crave each other but are frequently kept apart. This video includes a look at Grado’s GW100 wireless headphones as well as an in-depth listen and look at Leon Bridges’ latest album Gold-Diggers Sound.

Grado is a small audio company that started in Brooklyn and is currently thriving there. Turntable cartridges, as well as numerous types of headphones and earbuds, are manufactured by the family-owned and controlled company. The GW100 v2 is the company’s latest edition of their wireless, on-ear headphones, designed for those who desire the tradition of the 3.5 mm headphone cable without the hassle.

Leon Bridges’ music grows on Gold-Diggers Sound, as it did on his previous two full-length albums. Although there’s no reason why fans of his earlier work shouldn’t enjoy it, the album is a departure and attempts to create a distinct vibe from beginning to end. Bridges is demonstrating that he can capture not only the defining sound of soulful rock and roll, but also rhythm and blues.

Wireless Headphones Have Replaced Wired Headphones

Grado is all about leaving a legacy, in every sense of the word. In this scenario, it chose to build a wireless version of its open-back headphone design. The GW100 is described as the first and only open-back headphones in the world. For many people, this will make using them on a train or plane less than ideal. The openness of these headphones is ideal for a more natural sound because it allows the instruments to breathe and blend in with your surroundings. In public areas, though, when the tunes can be heard by everyone, it’s not so fantastic. The GW100’s wireless capabilities make them more useful around the house and with current electronics. Because of their openness, they don’t always provide the same functionality as regular Bluetooth headphones.

To be honest, one of the features listed by Grado is a 60 percent reduction in escaping sound. Although I could detect that less sound was escaping compared with my other open-back headphones, it still occurs.

