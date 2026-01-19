Lions of Teranga Triumph in Extra Time Drama to Secure AFCON Glory

Senegal overcame a series of obstacles, including a controversial penalty decision and a near walkout, to defeat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, claiming the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in an unforgettable final at Rabat’s Stade Mohammed V.

The Tension Builds

The match began with a palpable intensity, but it was the final moments that truly ignited the drama. As the game reached stoppage time with the score locked at 0-0, Morocco were awarded a penalty after a VAR review deemed Senegal’s El Hadji Malick Diouf to have fouled Brahim Diaz. The decision, hotly contested by the Senegalese players, sparked furious protests. Coach Pape Thiaw was visibly upset, signaling for his players to leave the field, a move that threatened to derail the final.

In a moment that threatened to shift the entire narrative of the match, Senegal’s players, led by their captain Sadio Mané, briefly retreated towards the tunnel, leaving the future of the match hanging in the balance. But Mané’s leadership prevailed, urging his team to return to the pitch and finish the game despite the mounting tension.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz, hoping to deliver the knockout blow, stepped up to take the penalty. The tension was unbearable as the forward opted for a Panenka, but the drama took another twist. Senegal’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, stood firm, easily collecting the ball as the crowd fell silent. It was a moment that would prove decisive, with Mendy’s calmness serving as the foundation for Senegal’s charge into extra time.

Senegal’s Moment of Glory

Buoyed by their reprieve, Senegal came out stronger in extra time. Just as it appeared the game would end in penalty shootouts, Pape Gueye delivered the decisive blow in the 94th minute. The midfielder seized a loose ball and fired a powerful shot past Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, securing a 1-0 win that sent the Senegalese contingent—and millions of fans across Africa—into wild celebration.

The victory, which ended in near euphoria for Senegal, sealed their second AFCON title and highlighted their resilience in the face of adversity. The final will undoubtedly be remembered for its raw emotion and dramatic twists, a fitting climax to a tournament full of unexpected turns.

Looking Ahead: East Africa’s 2027 Challenge

With the confetti still falling, all eyes turned to the future of African football. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe officially handed the hosting rights for the 2027 AFCON to the “Pamoja Bid” nations—Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. The announcement marks a significant milestone for East African football, but it also brings its own set of challenges.

While Kenyan Sports PS Ababu Namwamba has boldly expressed confidence in the region’s readiness, questions remain about the infrastructure required to deliver a tournament that matches the spectacle seen in Morocco. The road ahead is daunting, but the Pamoja Bid nations will now carry the weight of a continent’s expectations as they prepare to host Africa’s premier football competition.

For Senegal, this triumph cements their position as Africa’s football powerhouse, while Morocco is left to grapple with the heartbreak of a missed opportunity on home soil. Yet, for fans across the continent, the 2025 AFCON final will be remembered not just for the result, but for the sheer unpredictability, passion, and drama that make African football so captivating.