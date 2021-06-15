‘Like David and Goliath,’ a Killer Whale Pod was spotted playing with an otter.

A series of amazing images have been captured of an encounter between a pod of orcas and an otter off the coast of the Scottish Highlands.

Local wildlife enthusiast Karen Munro captured the photographs on Thursday, which show a gang of orcas hunting and toying with the otter, likening the episode to the epic battle between David and Goliath.

Munro said she saw the pod in the North Sea waters off Forss, in the far north of the United Kingdom. An otter scurried into the water as she photographed the orcas.

The pod then approached it “at breakneck speed” and began to play with it.

“At first, the pod stayed well offshore, but then changed course and moved in close beneath the wind farm, where we were rewarded to incredible views,” she said on Facebook on Friday.

“Such a magnificent sight, but as usual, I was high on adrenaline and am only now beginning to reflect on what I witnessed. I really wish I could be calm and composed instead of a ranting banshee after a sighting.”

At least two orcas can be seen chasing the smaller creature through the water and lunging at it as it attempts desperately to flee.

“The otter must have been exhausted if it made it out,” Munro added.

“One of the ladies chasing the Otter,” she captioned one photo. It reminded me of David and Goliath.”

Though it’s unclear whether the otter survived the incident, Munro believes she didn’t see any hunting behavior.

“Looking back, I think [the orcas]were playing with [the otter], because the bull didn’t join in and the matriarch wasn’t very active from what I could see,” she speculated.

“They appeared to have killed someone only 10 minutes before this, but we couldn’t tell what it was.”

Orcas are highly intelligent and social creatures, and adults are known to teach hunting techniques like ramming and tail-slapping to younger generations by playing with prey animals, which can lose their lives in the process, due to the orcas’ sheer size and power.

