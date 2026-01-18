Lifeline for Drought-Hit Families: KSh 870M Released to Support 132,000 Households

The government has disbursed KSh 870.38 million to assist 132,000 families in eight arid and semi-arid counties grappling with severe drought conditions. The funds, provided under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), aim to support the most vulnerable households, offering a crucial financial cushion as the region endures persistent food shortages.

With conditions worsening in regions like Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera, where malnutrition rates soar during dry spells, the cash transfer initiative has been welcomed as a vital lifeline. This approach allows families to purchase food rather than relying on food aid, maintaining their dignity and offering flexibility in their response to the crisis.

Relief Amid Crisis

The disbursement comes at a critical juncture, as the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that deteriorating pasture conditions may further strain the livelihoods of pastoral communities. The funds will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, helping stimulate local economies by increasing household spending power.

Each family will receive a stipend designed to cover the basic cost of food, with the aim of preventing the need to sell livestock at heavily reduced prices. While this immediate relief is essential, there are calls from local leaders for long-term solutions to address the recurring nature of the crisis. As one leader put it, “We need sustainable water solutions, not just cash assistance.”

As the region faces this ongoing challenge, the government’s response highlights the pressing need for comprehensive measures to safeguard against future drought-related disasters. The release of these funds marks a step towards alleviating some of the pressures on pastoralist communities, but the call for large-scale infrastructure projects like mega-dams and irrigation systems grows louder.