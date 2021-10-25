Life In An Iraqi Desert Village Cut Off From The Grid Is ‘Simple’

Some 200 families live in a hamlet walled off from the rest of the world in Iraq’s vast western desert, their only neighbor one of the country’s largest military facilities.

“We live a modest, primitive life,” one of Al-elders, Sahl’s Abu Majid, stated.

“Our town is almost a century old, yet we still don’t have electricity or a medical center,” said the guy in his 70s, who was dressed in a traditional robe and a red-and-white keffiyeh scarf.

Al-Sahl lies around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest of Baghdad, nestled among rocky hills and surrounded by lowly palm orchards.

Despite this, the nearest hospital is more than a half-hour drive away over a rocky road, the only educational facility is a primary school, and locals rely on livestock and farming to make ends meet.

People use ancient phones instead of smartphones to communicate with the outside world because the 3G network does not reach here.

Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, but the country has been wrecked by decades of conflict and widespread corruption, as well as deteriorating infrastructure and public services.

According to the United Nations, around a third of Iraq’s 40 million people live in poverty, with the coronavirus outbreak and the drop in crude prices last year exacerbating the situation.

Small, nearly windowless dwellings with iron doors line empty streets in Al-Sahl, punctuated periodically by an old passing car or livestock in wire-fenced enclosures.

Pumps are used to extract salty water from wells. Residents stated they drank, washed, and fed their animals unfiltered water, while Abu Majid said rainwater was used for crops.

The village’s secluded culture and strict traditions have been preserved.

Abu Majid stated he had only been to Baghdad once, 20 years ago. Umm Majid, his wife, speaks to male guests from behind a closed door, expressing her dissatisfaction with the absence of medical care and power.

Even with the frequent blackouts that annoy Iraqis in other parts of the country, the country’s outdated national power grid is considered as a luxury in Al-Sahl.

Instead, residents rely on out-of-service generators for a few hours of power each day.

“From time to time, our children have the right to an hour or two of television,” Umm Majid added.

The town is within about 10 kilometers from the country’s largest airbase, Ain al-Asad. The base, which houses US troops, is frequently targeted by rocket fire.

The settlement has no ties to the base, however it is close enough to cause problems.

