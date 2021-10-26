Libya Nature Reserve is threatened by climate change and human activity.

Climate change and human activity have put a wildlife reserve outside Libya’s capital, which has long been a haven for hyenas, rare birds, and flora, in jeopardy.

The Ashaafean park, located two hours east of Tripoli in the Nafusa mountain range, was recently added to UNESCO’s list of biosphere reserves.

It features dry woods, grassland, and desert on the outskirts of the Sahara, all of which are good habitats for the houbara bustard, a huge bird that is becoming increasingly scarce.

“In recent years, the area has been exposed to repeated fires due to ongoing climate change, the corresponding lack of rainfall, and lengthy waves of drought in the summer,” said Anas al-Qiyadi of the Libyan Wildlife Trust.

These causes, together with illegal logging and construction, have “harmed the richness of flora and fauna,” he said.

Qiyadi, on the other hand, is optimistic that the UNESCO status will aid in the park’s protection.

“A range of uncommon and/or endangered species call the biosphere reserve’s 83,060-hectare (approximately 205,000-acre) core area home,” the UN cultural agency said on its website.

350 plant species, some medicinal or fragrant, as well as endangered birds, reptiles, and animals are among them.

A total of 65,000 people live in the park’s surrounding area.

In 1978, dictator Moamer Kadhafi named Ashaafean as a wildlife reserve.

However, the unstable and divided Libyan state has provided little protection to its nine nature reserves, which are increasingly threatened by human activity, during the decade of war that followed Kadhafi’s removal in a NATO-backed revolution in 2011.

Several initiatives, including a program to breed endangered tortoises in captivity and release them into the wild, are ongoing to conserve the reserves, according to Qiyadi.

“We released 36 endangered tortoises into the (Ashaafean) park a few days ago,” he said.

Volunteers have also joined up to water trees during Libya’s prolonged drought, according to Qiyadi, who said that irrigation networks alone were insufficient.

“Because the water source is so far away from the reserve, we and a group of volunteers have started initiatives to irrigate and plant additional trees,” said the group.

Drought and devastating forest fires have ravaged numerous Mediterranean countries this year, most notably Algeria.

Libya was mostly spared this time, but it has been plagued by massive flames since 2015, which have killed numerous endangered animals and century-old trees.

The first Libyan site to be designated as a UNESCO biosphere reserve is Ashaafean.

The designation aims to assist research and teaching while also promoting sustainable development and protecting habitats.

Scientist Tareq al-Jdeidy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.