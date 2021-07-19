Libya is facing a lean Eid season as livestock prices continue to rise.

Muslims in Libya’s war-torn country will celebrate Eid al-Adha on Tuesday, but few will be able to afford the sheep or goat sacrificed during the festival.

The country’s weapons may have fallen silent, but its citizens are now facing a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and drought.

Few consumers stopped by the Sidi Khalifa roadside market near Benghazi in Libya’s east in the days leading up to Eid, when vendor Osama al-Aqury blamed higher animal costs on soaring feed prices.

“State farming cooperatives were supposed to sell fodder to sheep farmers at discounted prices for the past four years, but they haven’t,” claimed the 35-year-old, who uses a wheelchair.

He manoeuvred smoothly among his animals, seizing them by the horns to exhibit them to the few potential customers, despite being seriously injured in the 2011 rebellion that ousted and killed tyrant Moamer Kadhafi.

While the procedure is not required in Islam, most households aspire to purchase and slaughter a sheep or goat for the Eid feast due to custom and social conventions.

However, Libyans, like many others in the Arab world, are confronting a severe economic crisis as the year’s most important Muslim festival approaches.

The overthrow of Kadhafi ushered in a decade of deadly anarchy in Libya, as well as the collapse of an economy built on official patronage and oil profits.

According to Aqury, non-subsidized animal feed costs 150 dinars (about 30 euros) for 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds).

Meanwhile, he continued, “the fields are completely dry” after months without rain, before stepping aside to say one of his five daily prayers while seated in his wheelchair towards Mecca.

Amer al-Messilati, who maintains a wealthy Benghazi rancher’s herd, acknowledged that the going is tough.

As market-goers passed by without purchasing, he said, “The price of feed this year has impacted the pricing of sheep.” “In order to make things easier for buyers, we’ve started accepting checks in addition to cash.”

A one-year-old sheep with good flesh can now fetch up to 2,000 dinars (375 euros), compared to 1,400 dinars last year.

Years of fighting and the separation of Libya’s state into two hostile administrations have exacerbated a liquidity crisis, driving up prices and causing interminable delays in wage payments to the country’s many public sector workers.

Many banks have also capped withdrawals at 1,000 dinars, causing long lines at cash machines and forcing Libyans to plan ahead for their shopping and expenses.