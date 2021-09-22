Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in two startups that produce lab-grown meat.

The companies revealed Wednesday that US actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in two independent lab-grown meat startups.

DiCaprio has purchased an undisclosed interest in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies that are creating protein products made from cow cells, a booming area in the alternative meat market.

According to a joint press statement from Israel-based Aleph Farms and Netherlands-based Mosa Meat, the Academy Award-winning actor will also serve as an advisor to the companies.

“Transforming our food system is one of the most significant strategies to tackle the climate crisis,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms provide innovative ways to meet global beef demand while addressing some of the most urgent challenges in existing industrial cattle production.”

The news follows the “Titanic” star’s previous investments in publicly traded Beyond Meat, a company that produces plant-based burgers and sausages.

According to the press release, Aleph Farms “grows beef steaks from non-genetically engineered cells isolated from a living cow, without harming animals and with a significantly reduced environmental impact,” while Mosa Meat “introduced the world’s first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, by growing it directly from cow cells.”

Alternative meat proponents see such projects as a crucial part of combating climate change.

Clearing trees to make place for animal feed production and livestock keeping, as well as emissions from the animals themselves, are all sources of greenhouse gases in traditional livestock management.

However, whereas plant-based meat has reached mainstream stores, cultivated meat is still in its early stages of commercialization. Costs are still exorbitant, and only Singapore has permitted the sale of these products thus far.