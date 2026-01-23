Lego Revolutionizes Play with High-Tech SMART Brick Integration

Lego is stepping into the future of interactive play with the launch of its innovative SMART Brick, which is set to transform the way users engage with the iconic toy sets. Revealed at the CES 2026 event in Las Vegas, this high-tech addition marks the company’s most ambitious leap in integrating technology with traditional building sets.

New Tech Meets Classic Construction

The SMART Brick, which includes a tiny PC-style processor, allows Lego fans to go beyond simple construction. Embedded with a range of sensors and accelerometers, this small but powerful component features lights, speakers, and sound effects that respond to movements, enhancing play experiences with dynamic behaviors. Notably, the SMART Brick does not require a smartphone or tablet to function, although it does need to be charged, offering a more standalone experience than previous tech-enabled toys.

One of the most exciting aspects of the SMART Brick is its compatibility with the Lego SMART Tag and SMART Minifigure, which are set to roll out with upcoming Lego sets. When paired, these elements introduce an immersive blend of physical and digital play. Over 20 patented innovations are embedded in the platform, ensuring a new standard for interactivity in the world of building toys.

Launching in March 2026, the first sets to feature the SMART Brick technology will be Lego Star Wars models, including the highly anticipated Red Five X-Wing. This set will bring characters and vehicles to life with engine sounds, laser effects, and lighting, as well as repair and refueling sound effects. Other sets slated for release include Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter and the Throne Room Duel. Prices for these sets will start at under £60.

Building the Future of Play

For Lego, this marks a major milestone in its 90-year history. Julia Goldin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of the Lego Group, emphasized that the company is continuing its legacy of fostering creativity and imagination, but now with an eye toward future generations. “LEGO SMART Play is the next exciting chapter in our LEGO System in Play and something we are super excited about being able to bring to the world at this scale,” she said.

Tom Donaldson, Senior Vice President and Head of Creative Play Lab, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the new platform merges creativity, technology, and storytelling. He noted that the technology allows for engaging, screen-free experiences that aim to deepen interaction and build storytelling in new ways.

As these cutting-edge sets hit the market in March, Lego fans can expect a radically different way to experience building sets. With the combination of tactile and digital play, the company hopes to set a new precedent for immersive, tech-driven play without the need for additional screens.