Leather Satchel Co, an Albert Dock store, will close after five years.

The Leather Satchel Company has announced the closure of its Albert Dock location.

The business, which was founded in 1966, is well-known for its traditional leather satchels, which are produced in the United Kingdom.

Briefcase bags, backpacks, totes, traditional satchels, and more are among the brand’s popular leather bags, which come in a variety of on-trend colors and styles.

The Leather Satchel Co announced on its Instagram page that its Albert Dock site will close on September 30, but that a new city centre location will open soon.

The shop captioned a photo taken from inside the store looking out onto the pier, “Have you heard the BIG news?? ⁠ Our time at The Albert Dock will officially come to an end in just ten days.

“This is merely the beginning, not the end. We have our sights set on a new city centre location in the heart of Liverpool’s shopping sector, which we hope to confirm in the coming weeks, after five years as a firm favourite at the Dock. ”On Thursday, September 30, the Flagship Store and workshop at the Dock will close for the final time. Following the store’s closing day, we’re delighted to announce that any remaining items from the Dock will be put up for auction on our website, with savings of up to 80%. ” “We are quite pleased of the time we have spent at the Dock and like to think that we had a part in its recent expansion as a popular leisure destination,” says Keith Hanshaw, managing director of The Leather Satchel Co. ““Five years later, we’ve decided to relocate to a new location, this time in the city’s shopping district. Of course, the epidemic has wreaked havoc on the world’s high streets, but if any city can recover, it’s Liverpool, and we want to be a part of it.” ⁠

"Stay tuned for additional developments in the near future. You are one of us."