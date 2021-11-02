Leaders of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) have pledged a new push to save forests.

On Tuesday, world leaders will wrap up a two-day climate summit with a multibillion-dollar vow to halt deforestation by 2030, a timeframe that campaigners say is too far away to preserve the planet’s lungs.

The vow was to be made at the UN’s COP26 summit, which will last another fortnight in an attempt to build national policies to mitigate the worst effects of global warming.

The deal on deforestation, according to the summit’s chair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is critical to the larger goal of keeping temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Downing Street, he was slated to say in Glasgow, “These enormous teeming ecosystems — these cathedrals of nature — are the lungs of our world.”

“Forests provide for communities, livelihoods, and food security, as well as absorbing the carbon we emit into the atmosphere. They are necessary for our survival “Johnson remarked.

“With today’s (Tuesday’s) unprecedented commitments, we will have the opportunity to put an end to humanity’s long history of conquering nature and instead become its custodian.”

According to the UK government, the plan is backed by around $20 billion in public and private investment and is endorsed by more than 100 leaders representing over 85 percent of the world’s forests.

Among the leaders are those of forest-rich Brazil and Russia, both of whom have been chastised by campaigners for speeding up their own deforestation rates, as well as US Vice President Joe Biden and others.

President Joko Widodo of resource-rich Indonesia said the rainforests, mangroves, oceans, and peatlands of his island were critical to limiting climate change.

In a statement released by the UK government, he stated, “We are dedicated to safeguarding these crucial carbon sinks and our natural capital for future generations.”

“We urge all countries to embrace long-term development options that benefit communities, particularly indigenous peoples, women, and smallholder farmers.”

The resolve to “stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030” includes assurances that indigenous peoples’ rights will be protected and that “their role as forest guardians” will be recognized.

While Johnson called it “historic,” a UN climate meeting in New York in 2014 issued a similar proclamation, pledging to cut deforestation in half by 2020 and eliminate it entirely by 2030.

However, industrial-scale tree cutting continues, not least in the Amazon under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government.

Land use activities such as logging, deforestation, and farming account for over a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

Land use activities such as logging, deforestation, and farming account for over a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

Humans have already deforested half of the planet's surface.