Leaders of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) have pledged a new push to save forests.

World leaders gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit will issue a multibillion-dollar vow to eliminate deforestation by 2030 on Tuesday, but activists say that date is too far away to save the planet’s lungs.

The pledge is backed by nearly $20 billion in public and private funding, according to summit hosts the British government, and is endorsed by more than 100 leaders representing over 85 percent of the world’s forests, including the Amazon rainforest, Canada’s northern boreal forest, and the Congo Basin rainforest.

The deal on deforestation, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is critical to the larger goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Downing Street, he was slated to say in Glasgow, “These enormous teeming ecosystems — these cathedrals of nature — are the lungs of our world.”

“Forests provide for communities, livelihoods, and food security, as well as absorbing the carbon we emit into the atmosphere. They are necessary for our survival “According to Johnson, who is also the summit’s chairperson.

“With today’s (Tuesday’s) unprecedented commitments, we will have the opportunity to put an end to humanity’s long history of conquering nature and instead become its custodian.”

Brazil and Russia, which have been singled out for growing deforestation in their territories, are among the signatories, along with the United States, China, Australia, and France.

Brazil’s government, which has been chastised for its environmental policies, stated at the summit on Monday that it would cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, up from a prior pledge of 43%.

In a message delivered from Brasilia to Glasgow, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said, “We are presenting a new, more ambitious climate objective.”

Brazil will also seek to be carbon neutral by 2050, according to Leite.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for one, has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

India’s pledge was widely anticipated, as the South Asian behemoth is the world’s fourth largest producer of greenhouse emissions, trailing only China, the United States, and the European Union.

During a demonstration in Glasgow, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg encouraged the leaders gathered for COP26 to act and cease their “blah blah blah.”

Land use activities such as logging, deforestation, and farming account for over a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

President Joko Widodo of resource-rich Indonesia said the rainforests, mangroves, oceans, and peatlands of his island were critical to limiting climate change.

"For future generations, we are dedicated to safeguarding these crucial carbon sinks and our natural capital," said the group.