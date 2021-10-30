Leaders of the G20 agree on a tax on multinational corporations, but disagree on how to deal with climate change.

On Saturday, leaders of the G20 world’s top countries adopted a global minimum tax on the richest corporations, but the serious issue of climate change remained unresolved.

According to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the two-day G20 summit in Rome, the group supported a “historic” agreement that would see multinational corporations subjected to a minimum 15% tax.

She stated in a statement that the agreement would “stop the harmful race to the bottom on corporation taxation.”

The reform initiative, which has already received support from almost 140 countries, aims to put a stop to giant corporations like Apple and Alphabet’s parent company Alphabet’s practice of hiding earnings in low-tax jurisdictions.

On the eve of the key COP26 summit, which begins on Sunday in Glasgow, no consensus on a collective commitment on climate change has developed.

Hosts One of the ambitions of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords is for the G20 to collectively accept the UN target of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

“Going it alone is simply not an option, from the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxes,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told leaders ahead of the closed-door meetings.

The other important target of lowering greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 remains a source of contention among G20 members, many of whom are at different stages of economic development.

“Now is the time to try to consolidate some of the hazy commitments made in Paris into firm, quick commitments to decrease emissions, cars, coal, and so on,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the Glasgow talks.

The summit in Rome provided an opportunity for a rush of bilateral discussions between G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who is aiming to reclaim US leadership after the turbulent Trump years.

Following Iran’s announcement that it would resume talks with international powers on resurrecting the 2015 nuclear agreement next month, Biden, along with his French, German, and British counterparts, emphasized their “grave, growing concern” about Tehran’s nuclear program.

Since Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, walked out in May 2018 and slapped sweeping penalties, the deal has been in trouble.

The European Council president, Charles Michel, indicated before of the day’s talks that agreement on more strict climate objectives would be “tough to accept” for coal-dependent countries, a veiled allusion to China.

As the G20 — which includes China — the stakes are high.