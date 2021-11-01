Leaders have the power to’make or break hope’ for climate change relief.

Only twice since 1995, at 25 UN climate summits, have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to address the specter of global warming. An unstated question looms as they do it again Monday in Glasgow: Copenhagen or Paris? Will COP26, in other words, be more akin to the Danish diplomatic disaster of 2009, or to the victory that led to the first climate treaty six years later, in which all nations pledged to reduce their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth’s rising temperature? In either case, few would argue that it is in their hands to maintain the earth livable for future generations.

Another certainty, according to a pile of scientific evidence, is that the world has been dithering for so long that half-measures will not suffice.

Only radical action, such as cutting global emissions in half by 2030 and reaching net-zero by mid-century, would prevent far more catastrophic consequences than the lethal heatwaves, floods, droughts, and wildfires that are already devastating communities throughout the world.

Early Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was anticipated to announce, “It’s one minute to midnight, and we need to act immediately.”

“If we don’t take climate change seriously now, it will be too late for our children tomorrow.”

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Sunday that the years 2015 to 2021 will be the seven hottest on record, if current trends continue.

Global protests, organized in part by Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, who was swarmed by a scrum of media cameras when she arrived by train on Saturday, are adding to the pressure.

Nonetheless, the signs about what to anticipate from COP26 are uneven, starting with who will attend the two-day meeting and who will not.

China’s President Xi Jinping, the world’s greatest emitter, has not left the nation during the outbreak and has given no indication that he will attend.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, another significant polluter, will also be absent.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States, Emmanuel Macron of France, Narendra Modi of India, and Scott Morrison of Australia will all be in attendance.

The G20 summit of major economies, which ends Sunday in Rome, was expected to give the 13-day negotiations a boost.

The two-day meeting, however, fell short on critical concerns, such as deepening commitment to reduce carbon emissions and mobilizing climate money for impoverished countries.

“The G20 should have delivered the much-needed lightning bolt for the COP26 climate discussions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.