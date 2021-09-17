Leaders from the southern European Union have pledged to meet the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals.

In an Athens conference that also addressed migration and regional security issues, southern EU leaders pledged their commitment to the Paris 2015 climate targets.

In a joint statement, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain said, “Now, more than ever, it is imperative to address the increasing climatic and environmental crises and create a safe, secure, prosperous, fair, and sustainable future for our communities.”

The attendees agreed to “intensify” collaboration by sharing best practices in prevention measures, as the Mediterranean is already facing the effects of climate change in the form of dramatic weather fluctuations, wildfires, and floods.

The group, known as the Med7 but now including Croatia and Slovenia, also reaffirmed their “firm commitment” to implementing the Paris 2015 Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by 2050 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

They also promised to cooperate to conserve the Mediterranean’s cultural and environmental legacy while promoting a transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables and low-carbon technologies.

“The nine countries of Europe’s south are collaborating to defend our woods and oceans, we want a stronger civil protection apparatus, and we trade technology and prevention methods to combat natural disasters,” stated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“This summer’s catastrophic fires, which ravaged Greece, Italy, and Cyprus in particular, spared no Mediterranean country. At the same period, devastating floods struck the European north. It is the clearest indication that the climate crisis affects us all, as well as a warning that it has already arrived on our shores.”

“As the threat is widespread, so should our defense,” he stated.

The fires this summer are a “trigger to accelerate our efforts so that we can combat climate change…

We no longer have the luxury of time; we cannot afford to wait,” said Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister.

“Preparation is the key to deterrence. To avoid natural calamities, you must shore up the land,” stressed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The one-day meeting concentrated on security issues such as migration and the Afghan conflict, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean.

On November 12, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an EU summit to tackle the situation in Libya, with leaders promising to work together to combat terrorism financing and condemning the use of migrants for geopolitical gain.

