Landsat 9 is set to launch as the world’s most advanced satellite for studying the planet enters orbit.

On Monday, Landsat 9, the newest and most powerful Earth-observing satellite, will launch.

The satellite, which is a joint NASA-USGS effort, will continue the Landsat mission of monitoring Earth’s land and coastal regions, analyzing the impact of human activities on the planet, and tracking climate change, which began with the launch of the first Landsat satellite in 1972.

At 2:11 p.m. ET, Landsat 9 will blast off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket.

Although the #Landsat mission has a long and illustrious history, it is a collaborative effort. Landsat data is one thread in a tapestry of Earth observations with our partners like @USGS. We’re looking forward to seeing Landsat 9 join its siblings in orbit tomorrow. https://t.co/FYvyaOyplj pic.twitter.com/CeTPZAkGCE

September 27, 2021 — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth)

Its high-resolution camera and infrared sensor can monitor the Earth in 11 spectral bands and focus down to resolve objects as small as 50 feet across. Every 16 days, it will take a picture of the entire planet.

In an orbit of about 438 miles above the Earth’s surface, the satellite will join its predecessor Landsat 8. It will be the ninth satellite in the Landsat project, and it will be eight days out of phase with its predecessor to enable maximum worldwide coverage over time.

The data collected by Landsat 8, which was launched in 2013, is being used to monitor the Earth’s health and the effects of climate change, as well as to aid in the management of resources such as crops and irrigation water.

“Landsat 9 will improve our ability to track changes on the worldwide land surface at a scale that allows us to distinguish between human and natural causes. Landsat 9 will assist decision-makers in making informed management decisions when land use and resource availability challenges emerge, according to NASA. “Landsat 9 will thus play an important role in the international strategy for monitoring the Earth’s health and state.”

When combined with the images supplied by Landsat 8, Landsat 9 will capture roughly 750 images of the earth every day. This is a condensed version of the information.