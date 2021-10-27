Lampreys are eel-like parasitic worms that Latvians like.

A line of tourists gathers around a cauldron bubbling away on a riverbank near Latvia’s Baltic coast, anxious to try the local delicacy: the lamprey, a parasitic eel-like organism.

The critters, which feed by sucking the blood of herring and salmon, were once a popular dish in the Middle Ages but have since fallen out of favor across much of Europe.

They are, nevertheless, still cherished and honored in Latvia at local festivals.

“Lampreys have a special flavor when smoked or boiled in a broth,” Laura Berzina said at an autumn festival in Salacgriva.

Berzina stated she and her family had driven 100 kilometers (60 miles) for a taste of lamprey.

“I was born in Russia, but living in Latvia has taught me appreciate this delicious food,” says Nataliya Alexandrova, a retired accountant from Riga.

A kilo of lamprey can cost up to 30 euros ($35) in a typical Latvian grocery, about four times the price of a kilo of beef.

Around 50 tonnes of lamprey are caught each year in Latvia, according to BIOR, a food safety and animal health institute in Riga.

Lampreys, although being parasites that feed on saltwater fish, have become official symbols of coastal cities in the EU member state with a population of 1.9 million people.

They’ve even been added to the European Commission’s list of food and drink goods with “protective designations of origin,” alongside French champagne and Greek feta cheese.

Lampreys are closely associated with the royal family of the United Kingdom.

King Henry I of England is claimed to have died in 1135 as a result of a lamprey binge.

Lamprey pies are still served to the kingdom’s crowned heads today.

Lampreys hatch in the Baltic Sea rivers, move to feed on fish, and are commonly trapped when they return to the rivers to mate after seven or eight years.

Fishermen utilize nets tied to “tacis,” which are temporary wooden footbridges consisting of booms and planks that stretch across rivers.

“We rebuild our tacis each spring when the river ice breaks away,” Aleksandrs Rozenshteins, owner of a small specialized lamprey fishing company, told AFP.

Lampreys are generally caught when fall storms push them back into rivers from the sea.

Lampreys only move at night, so fisherman check their nets first thing in the morning.

"It might be nothing or just a few."