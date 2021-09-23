Lake Maracaibo is known as the World’s Lightning Capital.

A stilt-house community where the Catatumbo river runs into Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo, the world’s lightning capital, is illuminated by one firebolt after another.

According to NASA, South America’s largest lake receives an average of 233 flashes per square kilometer every year – hundreds per night. It holds the Guinness World Record for the highest concentration of lightning.

For the water-logged inhabitants of Zulia state in Venezuela’s northwest, the phenomena is known as the Catatumbo “lighthouse,” which has assisted them in navigating their boats through the darkness for decades.

There is no thunder, only lightning, which can be seen for roughly 300 evenings a year, with September being the busiest.

On clear evenings, the flashes create beautiful patterns across the Milky Way in a sky so bright with stars that no telescope is required for constellation viewing.

Some are so rapid that they are invisible to the naked eye. Some zigzag through the sky more gradually, while others smash with other bolts.

The near-nightly display is made all the more impressive by the nearly perfect absence of light pollution, which is a benefit for stargazers but a cruel reality for locals.

There is no electricity here, and the few generators that are still operational are idle owing to a serious fuel shortage brought on by Venezuela’s economic crisis.

A modest house generator or a beam from a fisherman’s headlamp are only seen on rare occasions.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and Venezuela’s economic problems, foreign travelers who used to visit Zulia have stayed away.

Marianela Romera, a 40-year-old fisherwoman with a weathered face that makes her appear much older, claims that the lightning “shows us where to go,” oblivious to the scientific interest in the occurrence.

According to NASA, Lake Maracaibo has a unique terrain and environment that is suitable for thunderstorm development.

Storms form at night as the cool mountain breeze collides with the warm, moist air over the lake, which is located along part of the Andes highlands.