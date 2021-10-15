La Palma Volcano’s Lava ‘Tsunami’ Travels at ‘Amazing’ Speed, as shown in this incredible video.

An extraordinary video shot on the Spanish island of La Palma shows a lava “tsunami” moving at “exceptional” speed, according to officials.

The video shows lava rushing out of the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano, which was provided by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Thursday.

The volcano, which is located off the coast of northwest Africa in the Canary Islands archipelago, has been erupting since September 19, with lava flows wreaking havoc on La Palma.

“Today one of our crew was able to video a truly lava ‘tsunami.’ Amazing speed and overflow of the lava channel,” Involcan wrote on Twitter.

According to the Cabildo de La Palma, the island’s legislative body, lava oozing out of the volcano toward the Atlantic Ocean caused the evacuation of more than 300 people on Thursday.

One of our teams was able to capture a real lava “tsunami” today. Today one of our crew members was able to shoot a true lava “tsunami” with incredible speed and devastation. The lava tube is moving at an incredible rate and is overflowing. pic.twitter.com/aoKiUSJ2bX — INVOLCAN (@involcan) on the 14th of October, 2021 According to local official data, the continued eruptions have forced more than 7,000 residents to flee their homes on the island, which has a population of roughly 85,000 people. Approximately 1,200 individuals have had to flee the area since Tuesday.

Part of the volcano’s cone partially collapsed on Saturday last week, resulting in an increase in lava flows and explosive activity.

On Thursday, so much molten rock was gushing from Cumbre Vieja’s volcanic cone that a massive overflow could be visible, as seen in the video below shared by Involcan at around 2:15 p.m. local time.

Outflow on the lava flow at the main cone at 14,15 canarian time / Outflow on the lava flow at the main cone at 14,15 canarian time pic.twitter.com/X1S6Pupi8M — INVOLCAN (@involcan) on the 14th of October, 2021 Officials warn there is no end in sight to the eruptions, which have destroyed or partially destroyed almost 700 hectares of land and around 1,500 houses, according to local government estimates.

