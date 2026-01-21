KWS Translocates Three Rothschild Giraffes to Nairobi for Conservation

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully relocated three young Rothschild giraffes to the Nairobi Giraffe Centre, in a strategic move aimed at bolstering genetic diversity and supporting breeding efforts for the endangered species.

Strategic Breeding Effort

The translocation, which took place in January 2026, saw three sub-adult giraffes—ranging from two to three years of age—moved from the Soysambu Conservancy in Naivasha to the sanctuary in Karen. The Rothschild giraffe, recognized by its white “stockings” that extend to the knees, is one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies, with fewer than 1,700 individuals remaining in the wild. This relocation is part of a broader initiative to save the species from extinction, a mission made more urgent due to their dwindling numbers caused by habitat loss.

By moving the giraffes to the Giraffe Centre, conservationists hope to prevent the risks of inbreeding, which often threaten isolated populations. “This translocation is not just about moving animals; it’s about moving genes,” explained a KWS spokesperson, emphasizing the importance of maintaining genetic diversity within the population. The new arrivals are expected to play a pivotal role in the breeding program, which has already had success in increasing the giraffe population in the area.

Collaboration and Conservation Goals

The operation was made possible through a seamless collaboration between KWS, the Giraffe Centre, and the Soysambu Conservancy. This translocation is part of a larger shift towards “metapopulation management,” a strategy where groups of animals are strategically moved between different locations to maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations.

For now, the three young giraffes have settled into the leafy suburbs of Karen. Their arrival is expected to attract more visitors to the Giraffe Centre, which funds its conservation efforts through entrance fees. These giraffes will not only contribute to the survival of their kind, but their presence will also raise awareness about the pressing need for continued conservation action for endangered species across Kenya.

While translocating giraffes is an intricate and risky process—given their height, fragile physiology, and tendency to panic—the success of this mission is a testament to the expertise of the veterinary teams involved. The three giraffes’ journey marks a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to safeguard the Rothschild giraffe for future generations.