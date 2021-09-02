Kerry warns that China’s coal binge could “undo” global capacity to meet climate targets.

After meeting with top Chinese officials, US climate envoy John Kerry warned that Beijing’s coal building boom could “destroy” global capacity to fulfill climate commitments.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent months, with the two sides throwing barbs about China’s human rights record and its handling of the coronavirus at the outset.

Climate change is one of the few subjects on which the two parties have reached an agreement.

However, Beijing has recently emphasized that deteriorating Sino-US relations may jeopardize environmental cooperation.

On Thursday evening, Kerry told media that the US had made it “clear that the inclusion of more coal plants constitutes a huge obstacle to the world’s efforts to address the climate catastrophe.”

He stated that China’s plans for new coal plants might “destroy the world’s capacity to reach net-zero by 2050,” adding that they had “really fruitful” talks but that he was also “quite direct” on the subject.

Despite promises to reduce coal usage by half by 2030, China installed 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired power last year, more than three times the global total.

China has pushed the US to mend fences with Beijing so that progress on climate change may be made.

Kerry, on the other hand, advised Beijing not to let tensions between the world’s two greatest polluters impair environmental cooperation.

“Climate change is not an ideological issue,” he explained. “This is a global problem.”

“It is critical… that we confront the climate crisis, regardless of our differences.”

Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kerry earlier in the visit that cooperation on global warming was inextricably linked to broader bilateral engagement.

According to the ministry statement, Wang accused Washington of a “grave strategic miscalculation against China” in a video chat with the US climate envoy.

“It is hard to place China-US climate cooperation above the overall context of Sino-American relations,” Wang remarked.

“The ball is now in the United States’ court,” he added, “and the US should cease viewing China as a danger and adversary.”

According to a US State Department official, Kerry said during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday that “there is no way for the world to tackle the climate catastrophe without China’s full engagement and commitment.”

China, the world’s largest polluter, has been asked by the US envoy to increase its efforts to decrease pollution. Brief News from Washington Newsday.